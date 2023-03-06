Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Declines By 12.0%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

