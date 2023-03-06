Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Declines By 8.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEUS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.89. 7,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

