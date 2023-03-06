Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declines By 15.9%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Price Performance

NASDAQ ITIC traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $158.56. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.40. The firm has a market cap of $301.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

