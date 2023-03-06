Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Rises By 12.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $413.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,688. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

