Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Decreases By 16.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

About Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.