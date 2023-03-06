Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Decreases By 16.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance
Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.