Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Drops By 8.9%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 8.0 %

About Impac Mortgage

Shares of IMH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,132. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

