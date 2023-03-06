Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Drops By 8.9%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 8.0 %
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.