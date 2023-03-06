Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases By 11.6%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.49. 11,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.15. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $242.99 and a one year high of $355.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

