Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 16.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,517. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.3296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

