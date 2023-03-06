Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Rises By 22.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

