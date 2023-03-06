Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increases By 5.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 15,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Fluor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

