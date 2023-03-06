Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Expands By 13.0%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,724,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 5,949,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 77,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,125. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

