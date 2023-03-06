Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declines By 9.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 412,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,874. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

