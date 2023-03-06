Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases By 7.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
Further Reading
