Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declines By 6.7%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 9,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 598,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,001. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

