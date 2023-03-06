Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expands By 22.4%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.08. 1,612,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,505. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.