Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Rises By 5.8%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FAT Brands stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
