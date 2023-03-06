Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declines By 17.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 4.4 %

About Euro Tech

CLWT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

