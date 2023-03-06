Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Declines By 24.3%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPGY remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

