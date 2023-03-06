Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Increases By 5.9%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $319.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.27. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $257.86 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

