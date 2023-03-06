Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 21.4%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 6,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,403. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

