Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 10.6%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during midday trading on Friday. Dowa has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.

About Dowa

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

