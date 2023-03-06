Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 10.6%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during midday trading on Friday. Dowa has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98.
About Dowa
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.