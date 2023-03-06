Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expands By 14.3%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI remained flat at $9.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

