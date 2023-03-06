Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Rises By 14.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 0.7 %

Delek US stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,101. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

