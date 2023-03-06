Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Declines By 27.9%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,698,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 6,517,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.35.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.