Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Grows By 6.7%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 1.7 %

About Cullinan Oncology

CGEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 136,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

