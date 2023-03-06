Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Grows By 13.7%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 283,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

CMTL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 101,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,665. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Featured Stories

