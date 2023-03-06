Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Rises By 14.2%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. 249,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canada Goose

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 173,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $3,471,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

