Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Declines By 13.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BYDDY opened at $57.97 on Monday. BYD has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

