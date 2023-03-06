Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Expands By 7.1%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,084,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance
BRBL opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
About BrewBilt Brewing
