Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Expands By 7.1%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,084,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

BRBL opened at $0.00 on Monday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

