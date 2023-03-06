Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Decreases By 6.8%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Beam Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. 22,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Beam Global to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

