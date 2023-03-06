Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Expands By 9.4%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,394,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 5,847,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

