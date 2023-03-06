Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 7.4%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $180.37. 442,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

