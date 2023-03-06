Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Increases By 14.9%

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 261,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 275,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

