Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Rises By 23.3%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 664,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 387,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

