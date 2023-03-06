Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,004.50 ($12.12). The stock had a trading volume of 176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,173. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 904.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 912.27. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,370.50 ($16.54).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

