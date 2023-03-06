Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,987 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.61) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($34.99) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,580 ($31.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,606.50 ($31.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

