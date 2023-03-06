Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 8th

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sesen Bio Price Performance
Shares of SESN stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
