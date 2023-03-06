Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Comparison

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $33.63, indicating a potential upside of 102.56%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.25% 13.15% 2.99% Hippo -278.53% -37.69% -16.80%

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.56 billion 1.70 $224.89 million $3.54 28.24 Hippo $119.70 million 3.20 -$371.40 million ($14.65) -1.13

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who have not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment includes premiums collected by various segments and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.