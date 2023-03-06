Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schrödinger worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.33. 202,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,054. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.