Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.44 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $7,103.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.78 or 0.06993587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00073451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

