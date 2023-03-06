Sapphire Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $5,069.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.24 or 0.06979199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023823 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.