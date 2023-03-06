Santos FC Fan Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00020254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

