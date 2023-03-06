Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Samsara shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 1,325,121 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,265,045 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

