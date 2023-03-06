Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.12. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

