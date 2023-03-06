Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 4.2% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 22,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,062,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,166,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

