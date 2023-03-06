Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.27. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 18,778 shares.

RWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 4,284 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,601.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,601.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

