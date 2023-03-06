Rune Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00007146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $31,448.96 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.60618141 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

