Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s previous close.
SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
Shares of SWX opened at $60.37 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
