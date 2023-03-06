Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$49.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.10.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ENGH stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching C$44.17. 95,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.90. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$23.96 and a 1 year high of C$44.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total transaction of C$788,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

