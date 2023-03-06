Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 11.23% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 78.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 712,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCL opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

